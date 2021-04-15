Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Lowered by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE:WCN opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $115.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

