Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 43,206 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.42% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

