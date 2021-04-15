Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

