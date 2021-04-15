Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

WFC stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

