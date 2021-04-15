Wells Fargo & Company Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

