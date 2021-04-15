Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,000.73

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,000.73 ($39.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,503 ($45.77). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,453 ($45.11), with a volume of 504,941 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,443.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,007.68.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

