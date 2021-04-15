Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $9.46 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,597.83 or 0.99968814 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.46 billion and approximately $191.79 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00139489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001586 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 148,788 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

