Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $532.92

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,596,720 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

