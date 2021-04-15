Xend Finance Reaches Market Cap of $21.97 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $3.28 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00267745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.00724843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.46 or 0.99549672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

