YIELD App Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $60.87 million and $3.38 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,114,859 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

