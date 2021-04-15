Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $18.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.46 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gaia by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 84,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

