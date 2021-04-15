Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 8,510,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,347,686. JD.com has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

