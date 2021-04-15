Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $17.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $17.40 million. Veritone posted sales of $11.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $78.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,006,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Veritone has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $872.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

