Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $55.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.05 billion and the highest is $63.74 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $56.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $228.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.66 billion to $256.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $214.01 billion to $265.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 535,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.