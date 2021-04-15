Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RUBY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. 19,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

