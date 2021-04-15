Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 407 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 484,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,167. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

