ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.79 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $26.31 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

