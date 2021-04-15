ZINC (ZINC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ZINC has a market cap of $166,053.58 and approximately $812.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

