Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $339.18 and last traded at $338.00. Approximately 181,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,250,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 422.05, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

