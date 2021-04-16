$0.16 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 434,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

