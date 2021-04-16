$0.29 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

