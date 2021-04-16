$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,283. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

