12Ships (TSHP) Achieves Market Cap of $186.05 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $186.05 million and $4,887.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.