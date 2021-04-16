$20.25 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.40 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 22,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,131. The company has a market cap of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

