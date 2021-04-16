$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $286.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.60 million and the lowest is $276.36 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $207.59. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

