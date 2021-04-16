$338.90 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $338.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

