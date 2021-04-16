$495.12 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $495.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.24 million and the lowest is $495.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $260.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,793,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

