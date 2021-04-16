$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $544.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

