AdEx Price Down 3.4% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00719187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.49 or 0.05721874 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.