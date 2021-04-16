ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

AGESY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

