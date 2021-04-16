Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

