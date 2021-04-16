Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 5,549,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.
