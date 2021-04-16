Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 5,549,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

