Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 2,826,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,142. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

