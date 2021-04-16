Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 624,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

