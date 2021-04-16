Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group International in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

ARGO opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

