Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $56.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.