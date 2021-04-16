Analysts Set Expectations for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.