Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 18,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $681.63 million, a PE ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.