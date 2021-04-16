Aphria (TSE:APHA) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Aphria (TSE:APHA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered their price target on Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.30. Aphria has a 52-week low of C$3.93 and a 52-week high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

