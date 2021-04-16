B. Riley Weighs in on GT Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GT Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

GTBP opened at $9.13 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.