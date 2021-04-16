Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,760,000 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the March 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 16,653,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768,637. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1356 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.