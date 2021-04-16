Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $463.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $465.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.12 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 54,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,700. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

