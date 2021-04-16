BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

BBTV (TSE:BBTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BBTV from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

BBTV stock opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$8.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Influencer Network for content optimization and collaboration. The company also provides Content Management Solutions for end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, content production under VISO NOVI, and VISO CATALYST brand.

