Beacon Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,493.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033302 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 814.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

