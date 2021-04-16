Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €185.00 by Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €164.50 ($193.53).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €169.90 ($199.88) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

