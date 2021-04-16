Berenberg Bank Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Softcat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,899 ($24.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,657.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,400.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

