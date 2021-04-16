BiFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $962,532.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $962,532.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00355912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.09 or 0.04077683 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

