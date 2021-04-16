BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $118.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $131.04, with a volume of 14375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.64.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.