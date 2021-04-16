BITTO (BITTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,549.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $913,736.30 and approximately $36,549.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00065987 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

