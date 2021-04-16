BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:BYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 25,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
