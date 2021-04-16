BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 25,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 180,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

